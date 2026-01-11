Tanner Lam Hat Trick Powers Rangers to 7-4 Victory over Attack
Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Owen Sound, Ont. - Tanner Lam and Jack Pridham each recorded three point nights on route to a 7-4 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Lam recorded his second career OHL hat trick to earn the games first star. The Rangers were dominant in the game recording nearly 50 shots on net, but the Attack kept the game close, not allowing the Rangers to lead by more than two goals until the final minute of the game.
Sam O'Reilly and Gabriel Chiarot both recorded their first goals in a Kitchener Rangers uniform - O'Reilly's coming short handed and Chiarot's coming with the Attack net empty. Pridham scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season and is now only two goals shy of his total from a season ago (27) in ten less games.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - OS 0
12:24 Jack Pridham (24) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 1 - OS 1
15:05 Blake Munnings (2) - Caden Taylor, Pierce Mbuyi
Second Period
KIT 2 - OS 1 - PPG
2:07 Tanner Lam (11) - Alexander Bilecki, Jack Pridham
KIT 3 - OS 1 - SHG
11:14 Sam O'Reilly (13) - Jack Pridham
KIT 3 - OS 2 - PPG
11:51 Lenny Greenberg (7) - Jake Crawford, Masen Wray
KIT 4 - OS 2
12:22 Tanner Lam (12) - Unassisted
KIT 4 - OS 3
17:21 Jake Crawford (10) - Nicholas Sykora, Lenny Greenberg
Third Period
KIT 5 - OS 3 - GWG
3:55 Tanner Lam (13) - Andrew Vermeulen, Alexander Bilecki
KIT 5 - OS 4
8:04 Noah Roberts (3) - John Banks, Pierce Mbuyi
KIT 6 - OS 4 - ENG
19:14 Gabriel Chiarot (16) - Unassisted
KIT 7 - OS 4
19:33 Jack Pridham (25) - Luca Romano
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 49 - OS 17
Power play: KIT 1/3 - OS 1/3
FO%: KIT 54% - OS 46%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
Trenten Bennett (OS) - 42/48 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts return to the Aud next Friday to square off against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
