Tanner Lam Hat Trick Powers Rangers to 7-4 Victory over Attack

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Owen Sound, Ont. - Tanner Lam and Jack Pridham each recorded three point nights on route to a 7-4 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Lam recorded his second career OHL hat trick to earn the games first star. The Rangers were dominant in the game recording nearly 50 shots on net, but the Attack kept the game close, not allowing the Rangers to lead by more than two goals until the final minute of the game.

Sam O'Reilly and Gabriel Chiarot both recorded their first goals in a Kitchener Rangers uniform - O'Reilly's coming short handed and Chiarot's coming with the Attack net empty. Pridham scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season and is now only two goals shy of his total from a season ago (27) in ten less games.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - OS 0

12:24 Jack Pridham (24) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 1 - OS 1

15:05 Blake Munnings (2) - Caden Taylor, Pierce Mbuyi

Second Period

KIT 2 - OS 1 - PPG

2:07 Tanner Lam (11) - Alexander Bilecki, Jack Pridham

KIT 3 - OS 1 - SHG

11:14 Sam O'Reilly (13) - Jack Pridham

KIT 3 - OS 2 - PPG

11:51 Lenny Greenberg (7) - Jake Crawford, Masen Wray

KIT 4 - OS 2

12:22 Tanner Lam (12) - Unassisted

KIT 4 - OS 3

17:21 Jake Crawford (10) - Nicholas Sykora, Lenny Greenberg

Third Period

KIT 5 - OS 3 - GWG

3:55 Tanner Lam (13) - Andrew Vermeulen, Alexander Bilecki

KIT 5 - OS 4

8:04 Noah Roberts (3) - John Banks, Pierce Mbuyi

KIT 6 - OS 4 - ENG

19:14 Gabriel Chiarot (16) - Unassisted

KIT 7 - OS 4

19:33 Jack Pridham (25) - Luca Romano

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 49 - OS 17

Power play: KIT 1/3 - OS 1/3

FO%: KIT 54% - OS 46%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

Trenten Bennett (OS) - 42/48 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts return to the Aud next Friday to square off against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.