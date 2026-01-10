Kingston Faces off against Their Former Captain Tonight in Flint

Flint, MI - The Kingston Frontenacs enter tonight's matchup riding a wave of momentum and confidence as they continue to usher in a new era of Frontenacs hockey. Fresh off a commanding 6-1 victory over the Saginaw Spirit, Kingston has now won eight of its last ten games, firmly establishing itself as one of the hottest teams in the OHL. The win over Saginaw wasn't just another two points; it was a statement that this group is buying in, playing fast, and finding its identity at the right time.

That momentum will be tested tonight as Kingston faces off against the Flint Firebirds, a team that handed the Frontenacs a 4-2 loss back on December 5th. That defeat still lingers, and there's no question Kingston has had this date circled on the calendar. The Frontenacs know what's at stake: a chance to settle the score against a familiar opponent and continue building consistency as the season progresses.

Adding an emotional layer to the night is a former teammate on the other side of the ice; former Frontenacs captain Jacob Battaglia, who will be facing his old team less than a week after being dealt to Flint. Battaglia's impact on this organization is undeniable, and seeing him in Firebirds colors will undoubtedly stir emotions on both sides of the ice. For Kingston, however, the focus remains clear; channel those emotions into a disciplined, high-energy performance.

Kingston is also expecting to have a new face in the lineup, as overage forward Jack Dever is set to go for his debut in the black and gold since being acquired by the Frontenacs via waiver claim from the Ottawa 67's.

If the Frontenacs can bring the same pace, structure, and relentless effort that powered their win over Saginaw, they'll put themselves in a strong position to come out on top. Tonight is about more than revenge or reunions; it's another opportunity for Kingston to prove that their recent run is no coincidence. Expect intensity, emotion, and a motivated Frontenacs squad ready to defend home ice and keep the momentum rolling.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jack Dever (#18)

As mentioned, Dever is making his Frontenacs debut tonight after being acquired through waivers from the Ottawa 67's earlier this week. Dever has 21 points through 38 games on the season so he can provide secondary scoring, but he can also bring valuable leadership on the ice and in the locker room. He's played well against the Frontenacs for the last four and a half seasons, now let's see if the Belleville native can perform for the Frontenacs.

Flint - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

Just under a week after being shipped to Flint for eight future OHL Priority Selections, the Frontenacs face off against their former captain Jacob Battaglia tonight. The Firebirds' newest addition scored in his Flint debut on Wednesday night and is still fitting in with his new team. Emotions will be high on both sides tonight, but it'll be a big test for both the Frontenacs and Battaglia to get two points in the standings tonight.

