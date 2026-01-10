Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (14-19-3-4) host the Windsor Spitfires (27-8-3-1) on January 10th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit played their second game of a three-in-three last night, visiting the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center. Carson Harmer extended his point streak to four games with a goal and an assist, and Jacob Cloutier scored short-handed in a 4-2 loss.

The Windsor Spitfires hosted the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre Thursday night for their second meeting of the season, picking up their sixth straight victory. Ethan Belchetz picked up his first hat trick of the season, and Jack Nesbitt had a three-point night with a goal and two assists in the 9-1 win.

This Season:

The Spirit have taken three wins (3-2-0-0) out of the five games against the Spitfires this season, though Windsor took their last meeting 6-0 on New Year's Eve. Saginaw has protected home ice against the Spitfires this season, with 2-1 and 6-3 wins in the month of November. Windsor forward Ethan Belchetz leads the season series with seven points (4G-3A) in five games against the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin picked up his first hat trick of the season against the Spitfires on October 26th, and has four points (3G-1A) in five games against them this season. The newly minted captain picked up an assist last night against the Firebirds and has four points (3G-1A) in four games to start the new year.

Also starting strong in the new year is Carson Harmer, who picked up two points last night to give him five (1G-4A) in four games in 2026. Harmer has 25 points (11G-14A) in 38 games this season, including six multi-point games.

Egor Barabanov leads the Spirit in scoring with 49 points (17G-32A) in 40 games played this season. Barabanov has five points (2G-3A) this season against the Spitfires, and had 12 points (4G-8A) in nine games in December.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Nathan Villeneuve played his first game with the Spitfires after being traded from the Sudbury Wolves, picking up two goals in his debut. Villeneuve had 44 points (16G-28A) in 29 games with the Wolves, sitting at 1.59 points-per-game. Villeneuve had an assist in one game against the Spirit while still in Sudbury, and was drafted 64th overall in the 2024 NHL by the Seattle Kraken.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Pharand joined Villeneuve in the trade with Sudbury and registered two assists in his first game as a Spitfire. The overage forward has 28 points (10G-18A) in 38 total games this season. Pharand has the fourth-most games played of any active OHLer at 294.

Windsor acquired another Kraken prospect in Jakub Fibigr at the trade deadline as well. The defenseman was picked up from the Brampton Steelheads, with whom he spent his first 27 games this season, racking up 24 points (8G-16A). Fibigr spent last month representing Team Czechia at the IIHF World Junior Championships, registering four points (1G-3A) and the silver medal in seven games.

Windsor's NHL-Drafted Players:

AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LAK), Jack Nesbitt (PHI), Alex Pharand (CHI), Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), Jakub Fibigr (SEA)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.