Zhilkin Scores Lone Spirit Goal in Loss to Flint

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin vs. the Flint Firebirds(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - In the final game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series, the Saginaw Spirit fell 5-1 to the Flint Firebirds at the Dow Event Center.

The Firebirds got on the board early on a wild play when Kevin He sent the puck in towards Stepan Shurygin from the high slot. Jacob Battaglia looked to send the puck back door against Shurygin, but the puck slid between the Spirit netminder and the goal line, never passing it. However, Darels Uljanskis was quickly there to poke the puck into the back of the net.

After Uljanskis' goal, the ice evened out, and each team saw high-quality chances. Both Shurygin and Mason Vaccari made strong saves early.

As the period neared the end, the Firebirds began to tilt the ice back in their favor and apply pressure. Once again, it was Uljanskis, this time from the top of the left circle, to put Flint up 2-0. Luka Graziano earned the primary assist, while Battaglia picked up his second point of the night on the secondary.

After 1: SAG: 0 - FLNT: 2 (Total Shots: 4 - 12)

The Firebirds got right back to work in the second period, scoring just 53 seconds into the frame when Nathan Aspinall connected with Jimmy Lombardi in front of the net. The assist for Aspinall marked his OHL-leading 90th point of the season and extended his scoring streak to ten games.

The Spirit looked to turn things around when the Firebirds were called with the first penalty on the night, but could not capitalize, only recording one shot on net during the man advantage.

Saginaw found themselves back on the power play after a Firebirds interference call, and this time would not let the opportunity go to waste. Dima Zhilkin received a cross-ice pass from Nikita Klepov that he fired through multiple bodies and past Vaccari. Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary assist in a 3-1 game.

In the ten minutes that had passed since Lombardi's goal, the Spirit had all the shots on net, but in the final five, the Firebirds answered right back.

Alex Kostov, chasing a bouncing puck into the zone, got past the Spirit and Shurygin to strengthen Flint's lead back to a three-goal margin.

After 2: SAG: 1 - FLNT: 4 (2nd period shots: 12 - 4 Total shots: 16 - 16)

The teams went back and forth in the final frame, with both goalies keeping shots at bay. Each side had bursts of chances, with the Spirit holding the advantage in the shot margin.

George Komadoski was called with his second penalty of the night to give the Spirit another chance on the power play with five minutes to play. The Spirit hoped to mount a comeback with some impressive chances, but found no response.

In the final minutes, Shurygin was pulled, and Kevin He hammered home the empty net goal to finish the night. Battaglia secured his third assist of the night on the goal.

Final: SAG: 1 - FLNT: 5 (3rd period shots: 9 - 4, Total shots: 25 - 30)

Powerplays SAG: 1/3 FLNT: 0/0

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (15 saves, 19 shots), FLNT Mason Vaccari (24 saves, 25 shots)

The Spirit are back in action tomorrow as they head on the road to face the Sarnia Sting at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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