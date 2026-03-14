Will Bishop Commits to St. Lawrence University for 2026-27 Season

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston Frontenacs overage defenseman Will Bishop has committed to St. Lawrence University for the 2026-27 season. Bishop took to his personal Instagram account to announce his decision earlier this week.

Bishop was drafted by the Sudbury Wolves with the 120th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. After just 34 games in Sudbury, Bishop was traded to Saginaw where he would flourish into a shutdown force on the blueline. Bishop would go on to win a Memorial Cup in 2024 as the host team won the biggest prize in junior hockey. Alongside Joey Willis and Ethan Hay, Bishop was dealt to Kingston at the trade deadline in 2025, giving the Frontenacs a trio with championship experience as they loaded up for their push for a J. Ross Robertson Cup.

As of writing, Bishop has collected 8 goals and 34 assists, good for 42 points across 225 games in the OHL. Additionally, the London, ON native has registered a pair of assists through 28 playoff appearances.

Located in Canton, New York, St. Lawrence University has produced NHL talent like Gavin Bayreuther, Mike McKenna, and Ben Finkelstein; among others. Longtime NHL exectuive Ray Shero also made his mark at St. Lawrence University.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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