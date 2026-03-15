Game Day - March 15 - KIT at GUE

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Last dance against the Rangers for the regular season.

On Sunday night, fans can visit one of two coffee stations located at the top of sections 107 and 117 to receive a complimentary cup of coffee provided by the Sleeman Centre, courtesy of Brandt. Coffee will be served starting from 6:00pm until the start of the third period while supplies last.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Leo Serlin

Has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season

Had a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Attack

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Dylan Edwards

8th round pick of the Otters in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 82 points (37 goals, 45 assists) in 64 games this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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