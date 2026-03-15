Firebirds Set New Franchise Wins Record, Hammer Spirit, 5-1

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds congratulate goaltender Mason Vaccari

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Flint Firebirds congratulate goaltender Mason Vaccari(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

SAGINAW, Mich. - Mason Vaccari made 24 saves, Darels Uljanskis scored twice and Jacob Battaglia had three assists as the Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-1, on Saturday night at the Dow Event Center. Flint set a new franchise record with its 43rd win of the season and Nathan Aspinall recorded his 58th assist, also setting a new franchise record for most assists in a single season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint struck first early in the first period when Kevin He took a shot that was blocked and bounced toward Battaglia at the back post. Battaglia guided the puck through the crease to the left post where Uljanskis picked it up. He sent a shot off the back of Stepan Shurygin's right pad and in as the Firebirds went on top, 1-0.

The Birds struck again late in the period as they zipped the puck around the attacking zone. Luka Graziano found Uljanskis on the left wing wall for a one-timer that sailed through Shurygin and the lead grew to two.

Flint added to that lead in the first minute of the second period with a milestone goal. Aspinall took the puck along the right wing and snapped it to Jimmy Lombardi crashing the net. Lombardi steered a shot high past Shurygin to make the score 3-0, giving Aspinall his 58th assist of the season. Aspinall broke the franchise assist record of 57, previously held by Amadeus Lombardi from the 2022-23 season.

Saginaw answered with a power play goal from Dimian Zhilkin but Flint managed to stretch the lead back to three just four minutes later. Alex Kostov sped into the attacking zone, loaded up and fired a wrister past Shurygin's glove to make the score 4-1.

That score held until Saginaw pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker late in the third period. Battaglia forced a turnover and found He, who carried the puck through neutral ice and shot it into the empty net, pushing the score to its 5-1 final.

Flint improved to 43-15-4-3 with its win while Saginaw dropped to 24-33-3-4. The Firebirds broke the wins record held by the 2021-22 team, which went 42-21-1-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall recorded his 90th point of the season. He leads Saginaw's Nikita Klepov by one for the most in the OHL...Mason Vaccari registered his 35th win of the season. He is one win shy of Luke Cavallan's franchise record of 36, set during the 2021-22 season...Alex Kostov scored in his return to the lineup from an upper body injury. Kostov had not played since January 31.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head to Kitchener on Tuesday night to face the Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds congratulate goaltender Mason Vaccari

(Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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