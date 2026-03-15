Attack Move into 6th Place Tie with 4-1 Win over Storm

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack accomplished their goal on Saturday night, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-1 and moving into a tie with the Storm for 6th place in the Western Conference standings with a little over a week left in the season. Masen Wray, Nicholas Sykora, Caden Taylor and Jake Crawford had goals for the Attack, while Leo Serlin answered for the Storm. Matthew Koprowski outshined Zachary Jovanovski making 29 saves for the win.

It was evident in the first period that neither the Storm nor the Attack wanted to take too many chances as both teams look to solidify a sixth place finish in the OHL's Western Conference. Despite each team having a couple of power play opportunities both Jovanovski and Koprowski stood tall leaving the score knotted at 0 at the first break.

The Attack took control of the game in the middle frame, pushing the pace and eventually capitalizing on their opportunities. Wray opened the scoring for the Bears midway through the period when ripped a shot while streaking down the side boards, beating Jovanovski over the shoulder for a 1-0 lead. Sykora extended the lead for the Attack six minutes later while on the power play. Sykora took a quick pass from Pierce Mbuyi as he entered the offensive and used the extra space on the ice to get into the slot and launch his shot past Jovanovski for a 2-0 Attack lead. Taylor extended the lead to 3-0 with under a minute to play in the period when he finished off a mad scramble in front of Jovanovski.

The Storm tried to find to claw their way back into the game early in the third period, when Serlin banged home a loose puck in the crease off a rebound to cut the Attack lead to 3-1, but and the Attack answered right back just over 30 seconds later. Mbuyi corralled the puck in the corner and found Crawford open streaking to the net, where he took the pass then went side to side sliding the puck past and outstretched Jovanovski to restore the Attack's three goal lead, 4-1.

The Attack will now close out the 2025-26 OHL regular season by taking on the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday night at the Bayshore, then head to take on these same Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night, before returning home to close out the regular season against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night. All games are 7pm start times. Prior to Saturdays game the team will honour its overage players. Playoff tickets for games 3 and 4 of the OHL Western Conference Quarter Finals between your Owen Sound Attack and either the Kitchener Rangers, Windsor Spitfires or Flint Firebirds will go on sale on Thursday morning at 9am.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Playoffs: vs. Kitchener or Flint or Windsor, Dates & Times to be Determined.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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