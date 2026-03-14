Game Day, Game 65, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist, Chris Thibodeau recorded three assists and the Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds, 5-2, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

RECORD SETTERS: The Firebirds set a new franchise record for points in a season with their win on Friday night. They now have 91, surpassing the 89 they had in the 2021-22 season. Flint also matched its franchise record with its 42nd win, a record that was also set during the 21-22 season. Finally, the Firebirds won their 21st game on home ice, breaking the previous record of 20 from the 2019-20 season.

DIVISION RACE: With four games remaining in the regular season, the Firebirds lead the West Division by one point over the Windsor Spitfires and also hold second place in the Western Conference by the same margin. Windsor kept pace with Flint by beating the Sarnia Sting on Friday, 6-3. The Firebirds are seeking their first division title in franchise history.

ASPINALL VS KLEPOV: Nathan Aspinall vaulted himself into the league lead in points with his three points on Friday night, pushing his total to 89 on the season. Aspinall has 32 goals and 57 assists and is now one point clear of Saginaw's Nikita Klepov, who has 88 points. The Firebirds have four games remaining in the regular season while the Spirit have five.

HISTORY OF APPLES: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 57th assist of the season on Friday night, which matched Amadeus Lombardi's franchise record of 57, set during the 2022-23 season. Aspinall was a rookie for the Firebirds in the 22-23 season and recorded one goal and three assists in 29 games. He is on an nine-game point streak and has four goals and eight assists during said streak.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 3-0-0-0 at the Dow Event Center this season. This is their first trip to Saginaw since October 30...Flint is 6-1-0-0 against the Spirit this season...Saginaw clinched a playoff spot on Friday night by virtue of a Sarnia loss to Windsor...Nathan Aspinall has four goals and six assists in seven games against Saginaw this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head to Kitchener for a showdown with the Rangers on Tuesday night. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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