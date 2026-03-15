Headrick Scores Eighth of the Season as Otters Fall to Niagara

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would put an end to their four-game homestand with their penultimate home game of the season taking on the Niagara IceDogs with the ice dyed green for the first time since 2012. Looking to snap a season-long 10-game losing streak, the Otters would hope to continue the trend in this season series of the home team winning as has happened in each game played between the two geographic rivals.

The game would get underway with each team looking to find their footing. It would be the visitors to get themselves on the board just over five minutes into the game as Hayden Reid (16) would find the back of the net to make it a 1-0 game in favor of the visitors. Erie would respond instantly as Evan Headrick (8) would strike to get the Otters back on a level playing field and a 1-1 game. The remainder of the first would play out quite evenly but it would be the visitors to find the back of the net as Jakub Chromiak (GWG, 11) would give the IceDogs a 2-1 lead. Niagara would carry this lead with them into the second period as they would lead 2-1 after 20 minutes. The IceDogs would have 50 seconds of power play time to work with to start the second period. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 16-6 after 20 minutes.

The second period would begin with the Otters looking to get themselves back into the game down a goal. A handful of penalties would take place but both penalty kills would stand tall to keep the score where it was. Just about 12 minutes into the period, the visitors would score the next one as the red-hot Riley Patterson (37) would find the back of the net to grow the IceDogs lead to 3-1. Niagara would keep the pressure on as they would see Hayden Reid ([2], 17) strike for the second time this evening to make it a 4-1 IceDogs lead. This goal would spell the end of the night for Noah Tegelaar as he would be replaced in net by Charlie Burns. Neither side would see another tally in the remaining moments of the second as Niagara would carry a 4-1 lead into the third period. The Otters would out-shoot their visitors 27-18 after 40 minutes.

The third period would see the visitors looking to put the game on ice as they would hope to escape with a huge road win. Niagara would find their next tally just over two minutes into the third period as Reyth Smith (4) would split the defense and poke one past Burns to make it a 5-1 game. Right after the goal Ritter Coombs would drop the gloves with the goal scorer Smith in a heavyweight tilt. Just moments after this scrap, Kase Kamzik would dance with Ethan Czata with the former receiving an instigator. The game would quiet down a bit following this tilt before Jackson Schouten would take on Grayson Tiller with the Otter forward sticking up for his teammate behind the net. The IceDogs would utilize the ensuing power play, striking four-on-three with Riley Patterson (PPG, [2], 38) scoring for the second time on the night to make it a 6-1 game. The IceDogs would keep the heat on in five-on-four play as just under a minute later, Ryerson Edgar (PPG, 22) would find the back of the net to make it a 7-1 game. Niagara would go onto hold this score as they would down the Otters by a final of 7-1, handing Erie their 11th loss in-a-row. Final shots on goal would favor Erie 33-27.

The Otters will hit the road for their final overnight road trip of the season, beginning with a St. Patrick's Day clash in Windsor Tuesday before ending their season series with the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena Wednesday. The Otters will return home Saturday as they welcome in the Guelph Storm for the final home game of the season on Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). The first 1,500 fans will take home the 2025-26 Erie Otters Team Poster (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). There will also be giveaways throughout the night as we say thank you to the best fans in the OHL. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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