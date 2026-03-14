Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds

Published on March 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (24-32-3-4) returns home to the Dow Event Center to face off against the Flint Firebirds (42-15-4-3) for the final matchup of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series.

The Spirit secured their spot in the OHL playoffs last night with the Sarnia Sting's loss to the Windsor Spitfires. With five games remaining in the season, the Spirit can finish as high as sixth place or as low as eighth.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

A five-point night (2G-3A) from James Guo propelled the Spirit to a 7-5 comeback win over the Erie Otters last Sunday. Despite scoring first, the Spirit fell 3-1 in the first period against the Otters and still found themselves down 5-3 heading into the final frame. A four-goal third period propelled them to a win with Ryan Hanrahan, Gensen Geldart, Dima Zhilkin, Egor Barabanov, and Carson Harmer all joining Guo with multi-point games.

The Firebirds were in action last night at the Dort Financial Center, taking a 5-3 win over the Soo Greyhounds. Nathan Aspinall led the way for the Firebirds with two goals and an assist, while Christopher Thibodeau had three assists. Mason Vaccari finished the night with 30 saves on 32 shots. The Firebirds, currently sitting in second in the West, can finish as high as first place or as low as third. Flint tied their franchise record for most wins in a single season at 42 and set the franchise record for the most points in a single season, previously 89.

This Season:

This is the eighth and final game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series in 2025-2026. The Firebirds have six wins over the Spirit this season, but the last time these two teams met the Spirit took a 5-4 win in Flint. Nikita Klepov led the way with four points (1G-3A) and in that game established a new Spirit record for the most assists by a Saginaw rookie, surpassing Cole Perfetti, who had 37 assists in his rookie season during the 2018-19 campaign.

Players to Watch:

Klepov enjoys breaking Spirit records against the Firebirds, and in this matchup he will have an opportunity to do it again. The Spirit rookie is one goal away from tying Perfetti's rookie Spirit goal record of 37, set in 2019. Klepov sits in second place in the OHL point scoring race 88 points (36G-52A). Against the Firebirds, Klepov has three goals and seven assists this season.

James Guo's five-point game against the Otters not only propelled the Spirit to victory last weekend, but secured multiple new career highs for the blueliner. Guo secured his highest single game point total and his performance put him at 37 points (8G-29A), marking a new career high previously set last season when he scored 34 (8G-26A). He has marked a new career high in assists this season and tied his career record of goals in a season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Nathan Aspinall's three-point night against the Greyhounds gave him the lead in the OHL point scoring race, surpassing Saginaw's Klepov by one point with 89 (32G-57A). Aspinall has had an outstanding season with Flint, shattering his point record of 47 he set last season. The New York Rangers prospect is on a month-long scoring streak, scoring 12 points (4G-8A) over the last nine games. Against the Spirit this season, he has four goals and six assists in seven games.

Jimmy Lombardi is coming off consecutive two-point performances, with two goals against Windsor last weekend and a goal and an assist last night against Soo. Lombardi sits at 68 points (34G-34A) on the season and sits in the top 10 of OHL skaters with a 32-plus rating. He has three goals and five assists in seven games against Saginaw this season.

Flint's NHL Drafted Players: Jimmy Lombardi (LAK), Kevin He (WPG), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR), Jacob Battaglia (NYR)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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