Spitfires Crush Erie

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires hammered the Erie Otters 9-1 at the WFCU Centre on January 8, 2026, riding a hat trick from Ethan Belchetz and a debut brace from Nathan Villeneuve. Windsor scored in every period and blew the game open with five goals in the third to move back into top spot in the OHL's West Division. ¬â¹

Game flow

Erie opened the scoring on the power play at 6:12 of the first when Callum Hughes struck with helpers from McLean Agrette and Michael D'Alessio to make it 1-0 Otters. ¬â¹

Windsor answered with first-period markers from defenceman Carson Woodall and then Ethan Belchetz to carry a 2-1 lead into the intermission. ¬â¹

The Spitfires added two more in the second, including goals from Beksultan Makysh and Jack Nesbitt on the man advantage, stretching the lead to 4-1 after 40 minutes. ¬â¹

Windsor poured it on in the third, scoring five times, highlighted by Belchetz completing his hat trick, Villeneuve's second of the night, and a late short-handed strike to finalize the 9-1 rout. ¬â¹

Standout performances

Ethan Belchetz (61) starred with three goals and was named first star, driving Windsor's offence and finishing with a game-high hat trick. ¬â¹

Nathan Villeneuve (89) scored twice, including a crowd-pleasing penalty-shot goal in his Spitfires debut, and added strong work on the penalty kill. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Jack Nesbitt (71) chipped in a goal and two assists for a three-point night, rounding out Windsor's top line production. ¬â¹

Goaltender Joey Costanzo turned aside 10 of 11 shots for the win, needing to be sharp early before Windsor's offence took over. ¬â¹

Special teams and discipline

Erie finished 1-for-7 on the power play, cashing in on its first opportunity but coming up empty on six straight chances afterward.

Windsor went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and also added a short-handed goal late in the third, winning the special-teams battle decisively.

The game grew chippy in the third period, with both teams combining for double-digit infractions, including multiple roughing minors and a pair of misconducts.

Team impact

With the victory, Windsor continued its strong 2025-26 campaign, reclaiming first place in the OHL's West Division heading into a divisional matchup in Saginaw. ¬â¹

Erie, limited to just one goal and 11 shots, will look to regroup after a tough night in which its penalty trouble and defensive breakdowns proved costly. ¬â¹

The Spitfires hit the ice again on Saturday at Saginaw, then return home Sunday for a big matchup vs. Branford.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.