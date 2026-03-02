Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that New York Rangers prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring six goals while adding an assist to help the Spits earn three straight victories.

Greentree scored twice on Thursday before netting the shootout game-winner to lead the Spitfires past the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-3. He strung together a hat-trick on Friday in London, passing Ryan Ellis to become the second-highest point producer in Spitfires franchise history as they outgunned the Knights 6-1. Greentree came through again on Saturday, picking-up an assist before winning a puck battle to find the open net and seal the deal on a 3-0 win over the red hot Barrie Colts. The 6-foot-3, 216Ib. left-wing has 16 points (10-6-16) over his last nine games.

A 20-year-old from Oshawa, ON, Greentree has produced 61 points (33-28-61) over 44 games this season. His 143 career goals place him third in Spitfires franchise history behind only Ernie Godden (152) and Bill Bowler (149). Now in his fourth OHL season, Greentree earned a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team this past January. Originally Windsor's second round (34th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Greentree was drafted in the first round (26th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft. His rights were traded to the New York Rangers last month in a deal that saw the Kings acquire high-scoring forward Artemi Panarin.

