Barrie Colts Sign Phillip Shargorodsky

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Phillip Shargorodsky to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Shargorodsky brings a strong combination of size, pace, and hockey IQ to the Colts' lineup. A highly competitive presence, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to create time and space with the puck while generating scoring chances in key moments.

General Manager Marty Williamson spoke on the signing:

"Phillip is a hardworking, physical player who impressed us all year with his desire to get better."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with Culver Academy, recording 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points in 37 games played. His progression throughout the season highlighted his commitment to improving all areas of his game, particularly his play away from the puck and his attention to detail in all three zones.

The Colts continue to build a competitive and development-focused roster as they prepare for the upcoming OHL season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.