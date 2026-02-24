Barrie Colts Proud to Announce Signing of Luke Howard

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Luke Howard to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Howard is currently playing with the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL, where he has emerged as one of the league's top young blueliners. Through 18 games this season, he has recorded four goals and 17 assists for 21 points, showcasing both his offensive instincts and poise with the puck. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Howard brings size, mobility, and a strong two-way presence to the blue line. He has also represented Canada East at the World Junior A Challenge, further highlighting his ability to compete at a high level.

Howard is also committed to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for NCAA Division I.

General Manager Marty Williamson expressed his enthusiasm:

"Luke is having a fantastic season, and he's really coming into his own as a player. He brings great experience, size, and hockey sense to our lineup, and we're excited about what he will add to our group."







