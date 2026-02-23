Colts Rally Past Bulldogs for 10th Straight Win

Published on February 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts extended their winning streak to 10 games on Sunday night at Sadlon Arena, storming back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Brantford Bulldogs 7-4 in a physical, hard-fought contest.

The opening minutes featured limited space and heavy physical play, with Brantford striking first off the rush and adding a power-play marker late in the frame to take a 2-0 lead. Barrie pushed back, highlighted by Cole Beaudoin's momentum-shifting open-ice hit and several quality chances, including a Beaudoin crossbar on the power play. Late in the period, Kashawn Aitcheson ignited the comeback, finishing a two-on-one from Emil Hemming to cut the deficit to 2-1 while officially surpassing former captain Brandt Clarke as the all-time franchise point leader among defencemen with 159 pts.

The second period saw momentum swing repeatedly. After a disallowed goal following review, Barrie stayed persistent. Aitcheson struck again on a delayed penalty, wiring his second of the night to tie the game at 2-2 and match his own single-season franchise record of 26 goals by a defenceman. Strong forechecking from the Zebeski-Beaudoin-Hemming line kept pressure in the offensive zone, while timely saves preserved the tie heading into the third.

Barrie took control early in the final frame, capitalizing on a crisp three-on-two passing play finished by Mason Zebeski to grab their first lead. Despite Brantford briefly tying the game on a late power play, the Colts responded immediately. Carter Lowe restored the lead, Parker von Richter extended it through traffic, and Hemming and Beaudoin sealed the victory with empty-net goals. The 7-4 win marked Barrie's 10th consecutive victory, continuing their surge in the Ontario Hockey League standings and reinforcing their status as one of the league's hottest teams.

The Colts now hit the road looking to keep their momentum rolling as they continue a critical stretch in the OHL schedule. With confidence high and contributions coming throughout the lineup, Barrie will aim to extend its 10-game winning streak away from home and strengthen its playoff positioning.







