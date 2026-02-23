February 25th Is Ones-Day

Published on February 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs! $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118.

New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm special item will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. This promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase.

Only two Ones-Day games remain this season!

Wednesday, February 25th 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame corridor of the Sleeman Centre.

