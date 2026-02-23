Storm Prospect Carter Lewandowski Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Published on February 23, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Guelph Storm prospect Carter Lewandowski of the Ayr Centennials is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals, five assists and seven points over three contests.

Lewandowski posted a season-high five points on Family Day, scoring while adding four helpers as Ayr defeated the Caledon Bombers 9-2 on home ice. He extended his goal-scoring streak to four games on Thursday, tallying a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Brantford Titans.

A 6-foot-3, 186Ib. native of Maple, ON, Lewandowski leads the Centennials with 42 points (15-27-42) over 41 games in his first GOHL season. The Vaughan Kings U16 AAA graduate was Guelph's second round (36th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Lewandowski's 2024-25 campaign featured 32 points (18-14-32) over 33 games along with six points (3-3-6) over four games in the 2025 OHL Cup Showcase.

