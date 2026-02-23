Thank You to Our Season Ticket Holders and Billets

This past Sunday, the Barrie Colts were proud to host our annual Season Ticket Holder and Billet Skate at Sadlon Arena- and what a special afternoon it was.

From the moment the players stepped onto the ice, the building was filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of memorable moments. Season ticket holders and billets had the opportunity to skate alongside the team for a few hours, sharing conversations, snapping photos, and collecting autographs. It was a chance to slow things down, connect beyond game nights, and truly celebrate the relationships that make Colts Country so special.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to our dedicated billets, who open their homes and provide a welcoming environment for our players throughout the season. Your generosity, guidance, and day-to-day support play an invaluable role in their development both on and off the ice, and our organization is stronger because of you.

To our loyal season ticket holders, thank you for bringing the energy and passion that fuels Colts Country. Your commitment to this organization helps create one of the best home-ice atmospheres in the Ontario Hockey League, and our players feel that support every time they step onto the ice.

We are incredibly grateful for the community that surrounds the Barrie Colts. Events like this serve as a reminder of how fortunate we are to have such a supportive fan base and billet family standing behind us.

Thank you again for being such an important part of our team - we look forward to creating even more special moments together this season.







