Barrie Colts and BioPed Team up for "Soles for Goals" Used Shoe Drive

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Tomorrow night, the Barrie Colts - coming off a strong campaign in the Ontario Hockey League's Central Division - are set to face the Kingston Frontenacs in an unforgettable Valentine's-themed showdown at Sadlon Arena. Since the post-trade deadline, Barrie has been one of the league's most consistent teams, showcasing both depth and dynamic scoring across their lineup. The excitement won't stop on the ice - we're bringing the action off the ice too with our "Soles for Goals" used shoe drive in partnership with BioPed. Fans are encouraged to bring gently used footwear and make a positive impact in our community.

Win Big While Giving Back: Game Night Giveaways.

$1,000 BioPed Prize Pack: One lucky donor will be celebrated during an on-ice game presentation.

$500 Jeff Walters Jewelry Gift Card: Another fan will score a stunning prize, adding extra sparkle just before Valentine's Day.

How to Participate:

BioPed will be set up at a donation table inside the arena all night. Simply bring your gently used shoes, drop them off, and cheer on the Colts - it's that easy!

Game Details:

Thursday, February 12th @7:00pm - "Valentine's Night" Themed

7:00 PM - Game vs. Kingston Frontenacs

Sadlon Arena

Don't miss your chance to cheer, donate, and win.

For tickets to upcoming games, visit Ticketpro.com







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.