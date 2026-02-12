Barrie Colts and BioPed Team up for "Soles for Goals" Used Shoe Drive
Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Tomorrow night, the Barrie Colts - coming off a strong campaign in the Ontario Hockey League's Central Division - are set to face the Kingston Frontenacs in an unforgettable Valentine's-themed showdown at Sadlon Arena. Since the post-trade deadline, Barrie has been one of the league's most consistent teams, showcasing both depth and dynamic scoring across their lineup. The excitement won't stop on the ice - we're bringing the action off the ice too with our "Soles for Goals" used shoe drive in partnership with BioPed. Fans are encouraged to bring gently used footwear and make a positive impact in our community.
Win Big While Giving Back: Game Night Giveaways.
$1,000 BioPed Prize Pack: One lucky donor will be celebrated during an on-ice game presentation.
$500 Jeff Walters Jewelry Gift Card: Another fan will score a stunning prize, adding extra sparkle just before Valentine's Day.
How to Participate:
BioPed will be set up at a donation table inside the arena all night. Simply bring your gently used shoes, drop them off, and cheer on the Colts - it's that easy!
Game Details:
Thursday, February 12th @7:00pm - "Valentine's Night" Themed
7:00 PM - Game vs. Kingston Frontenacs
Sadlon Arena
Don't miss your chance to cheer, donate, and win.
For tickets to upcoming games, visit Ticketpro.com
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026
- 13 Different Players Tally a Point, Otters Score 8 in Rout of Owen Sound - Erie Otters
- Otter Power Play Too Much for Attack on Wednesday Night - Owen Sound Attack
- Generals Drop First of Three this Week in Ottawa - Oshawa Generals
- Knights Drop Midwest Division Matchup Vs Storm - London Knights
- Barrie Colts and BioPed Team up for "Soles for Goals" Used Shoe Drive - Barrie Colts
- IceDogs Surprise Jordan Lions U11 at Captain's Clinic - Niagara IceDogs
- Barrie Colts to Host Mental Health Awareness Game Thursday February 19th - Barrie Colts
- Niagara IceDogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Ottawa 67's Mourn the Passing of Former Assistant Coach Vince Malette - Ottawa 67's
- Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- 9th Annual PEVS Protects Night Presented by Skyjack Is this Friday, February 13th - Guelph Storm
- Generals and 67's Go at It from Nation's Capital - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Score Four Unanswered, Top Line Combine for 11 Points in 5-2 Victory over London - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Barrie Colts and BioPed Team up for "Soles for Goals" Used Shoe Drive
- Barrie Colts to Host Mental Health Awareness Game Thursday February 19th
- Barrie Defeats North Bay in a Home and Home Series
- Barrie Colts Defeat Brampton Steelheads 4-1 on the Road
- Colts Sweep American Road Trip in Flint and Saginaw