Barrie Colts to Host Mental Health Awareness Game Thursday February 19th

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Simcoe County to host a Mental Health Awareness Game on Thursday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m., when the Colts take on the Owen Sound Attack at Sadlon Arena.

The evening will feature several initiatives designed to promote the importance of mental health awareness and education, including:

- A CMHA Simcoe County kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

- A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Simcoe County representatives

- Videos featuring Barrie Colts players speaking about the importance of mental health

- Public service announcements highlighting mental health resources and support available through CMHA Simcoe County

- A CMHA fundraising component

The Mental Health Awareness Game is part of the Barrie Colts' ongoing partnership with CMHA Simcoe County through the Ontario Hockey League's Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the OHL in 2014, Talk Today supports the mental health needs of athletes across the league. To date, more than 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets, and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training through the initiative.

A central focus of the program is education and early intervention. Each OHL team is connected with a CMHA mental health coach who provides confidential support and access to resources for players, staff, and billets as needed.

In the organization's recent Bell Let's Talk Day video featured on the Barrie Colts' YouTube channel, Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz shared what mental health means to the team and the importance of open dialogue within the dressing room.

"It's something within our family that we've always talked about," said Smoskowitz. "If you're not feeling good, then you can't play good. And if you keep that inside to yourself, I don't know how it's ever going to get the help you need."

Tickets for the Talk Today Game on February 19th vs Owen Sound are available at ticketpro.com or in person at the Colts Store.







