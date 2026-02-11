Generals and 67's Go at It from Nation's Capital

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals make their third trek of the season to the nation's capital for a matchup against the Ottawa 67's.

It is the sixth time the East Division rivals clash this year and the Generals come in looking for their first win of the season series. Each game has been tightly contested between these two, but Ottawa has been able to pull through the previous five times.

The last meeting just a few weeks ago saw the two combine for the most offense in any of their matchups on the year with seven total goals in what was a 4-3 Ottawa victory.

The Gens jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the 67's got the next four to take control. Luke Posthumus netted a filthy short-handed tally in the third to make it close, but Oshawa was unable to complete the comeback.

Tonight marks the third game in six nights for Oshawa after Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sarnia Sting and a 4-3 overtime defeat at the hands of the Sudbury Wolves Sunday afternoon. Both Owen Griffin and Onni Kalto notched two-goal games in separate contests.

As the Generals hope to snap their two-game skid, they will be in tough against an Ottawa team that has been great on both sides of the puck all year. The 67's come into this one just a point out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa rides a two-game win streak into tonight, which includes a big 5-1 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs last weekend to bring them to a win out of first place. The 67's have also won nine of their last ten coming in.

Action picks up from TD Place at 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







