Generals' Comeback Bid Falls Short against Wolves

Published on February 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals fell short to the Sudbury Wolves 4-3 in overtime in their final game of their three-game homestand.

Sam Roberts returned to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension as did Anthony Figliomeni and Ben Cormier up front. Colin Feeley and Luca Diplacido also drew back in on the Generals' blue line.

Not a lot of offense was generated off the bat, but it would be Sudbury opening the scoring after Vladimir Provorov poked home a rebound on Chase Coughlan's net drive.

Oshawa kicked it in gear after a slow start, but the Wolves netted another one before the end of the first after Henry Doucet snuck it through Matthew Humphries for his first OHL goal.

Sudbury took a two-goal edge to the second, but the Generals once again turned up the tempo and got on the board early thanks to Onni Kalto getting wide open in front of the net and ripping it glove side on Bjorn Bronas.

Kalto's ninth of the season gave his team life, but Sudbury would soon respond after Daniel Berehowsky snuck it between Humphries' left pad and the post from just inside the near circle.

Oshawa continued to claw their way back in it and got one back in the final minute of the second from Brady Blaseg, who jumped into the play and ripped home his first OHL goal.

The Generals put up 19 shots in the second, but still found themselves down one entering the third. They started the final frame down two men but killed off both penalties and went straight to work.

Midway through the third, Kalto found himself open on the doorstep again and was able to chip home Owen Griffin's neat backhand feed to tie the game with his second of the afternoon.

The Generals put up a great third period fight and registered 39 shots in regulation to force three-on-three overtime. It was the sixth time this season the Gens have had to go beyond 60 minutes.

Both Humphries and Bronas came up with some huge saves for their teams in an action-packed extra five minutes, but the Wolves would take it in the end after Genc Ula one-timed Jean-Cristoph Lemieux's dish home into a gaping cage.

On the second of a back-to-back, Sudbury was able to pull through and add to their lead for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot by four points.

Despite Onni Kalto netting two and reaching the ten-goal mark as well as Brady Blaseg's first OHL goal, Oshawa's comeback attempt fell short after a slow start to the game.

The Generals head up to the nation's capital for a matchup with the Ottawa 67's before returning home Friday night to renew their rivalry with the Peterborough Petes. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SUD 1st Goal: Vladimir Provorov (3) from Chase Coughlan at 10:28

SUD 2nd Goal: Henry Doucet (1) Daniel Berehowsky and Brayden Bennett at 18:06

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (9) from Harrison Franssen at 4:10

SUD 3rd Goal: Daniel Berehowsky (8) from Brayden Bennett and Artem Gonchar at 9:42

OSH 2nd Goal: Brady Blaseg (1) from Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus at 19:33

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal: Onni Kalto (10) from Owen Griffin and Aiden O'Donnell at 12:13

Overtime Scoring:

SUD 4th Goal: Genc Ula (5) from Jean-Cristoph Lemieux and Jan Chovan at 2:47

SUD Power Play: 0/3

OSH Power Play: 0/3

Bjorn Bronas (SUD): 37 saves on 40 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 30 saves on 34 shots







