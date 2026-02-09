Bears Suffer 5-4 Loss against 67's

Published on February 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







A close game for the Bears Sunday afternoon as they faced off against the Ottawa 67's. This would be one of the few meetings the two teams have during the season. Looking to change their luck streak from a line of losses over Thursday and Friday, the Attack were just shy of victory, falling 5-4 to Ottawa. Getting on the scoreboard for the Attack were Cole Zurawski, Noah Roberts, Jared Langdon and Lenny Greenberg. Ottawa's scoresheet names were Filip Ekberg, Spencer Bowes, Jasper Kuhta and Nic Sima.

Coming out in the first period the Attack were the first to get on the board midway through the frame. The Attack would set up deep in their zone, firing forward the puck to Zurawski. Zurawski making a clean shot from the bottom of the circle in to the top shelf of the 67's net. Ottawa would answer back with two back to back goals. Owen Sound wouldn't sit quiet for long as Roberts bringing the puck wide of Ottawa's net leading to a 2-2 tie for the end of the period.

A break in the tie as the teams moved into the second period. Kuhta would take advantage on a distracted Bennett swiping the puck in behind the Attack goaltender. Attack centerman Jared Langdon not shortly after would get the tip off from Nicholas Sykora moving in on the 67's net. Langdon recorded his first Attack goal of the season since being signed to the team. Julian Brown would swing around the backside of Ottawa's net in efforts to set up another shot for the bears. teeing up a shot, Greenberg would find an opening in the 67's defences, recording the Attack's 4th goal of the game. Late in the period Ottawa would score on Owen Sound tying the score up once again, this time 4-4.

Ekberg would capitalize an opportunity against the bears early in the frame coming to the near wall slapping home a shot into the back of the Attack's net. No other action through the remainder of the period ending the matchup in a 5-4 loss for Owen Sound.

The Attack will now have a few days of rest before returning to the ice on Wedneday as they head to Erie for a 7PM game against the Otters. Another road game as they return to Canadian soil, the Bears will faceoff against Niagara IceDogs at the Meridian Centre Thursday night at 7PM. Returning home, the Bears will play host to the SOO Greyhounds for a Valentine's Day game on the following Saturday Feb. 14th at 7PM.

