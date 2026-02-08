Malhotra Matches Record; Paquette 3 Points Lead Bulldogs 5-2 Dogs Win

KINGSTON, ONTARIO. In a Super Sunday confrontation, the Brantford Bulldogs closed their eastern road swing meeting the division rival Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place.

The Bulldogs were without Adam Benak for their Sunday matinee, following a slew-foot the offensively gifted forward took on Saturday in Ottawa. The Bulldogs started the game with pressure and purpose, emphasized by a heavy hit from Owen Protz on Alex Misiak to set an early tone. At 12:53 the Bulldogs broke the ice on a great shift of offensive zone pressure. Jake O'Brien rotating high carried the puck along the blueline to the right point, pulling defenseman Vann Williamson out with him. O'Brien, dealt the puck to his left for an open Camron Hankai at the top of the left circle who allowed a crowd to build at the front of the Kingston goal and fired his 2nd of the season over the shoulder of Gavin Betts for a 1-0 Bulldogs lead. Jett Luchanko nearly doubled the Bulldogs lead late in the frame, on the penalty kill, Jake O'Brien tapped the puck loose for Luchanko who flew through a stick in his skates and turned a second Kingston defender to the front of the net but Gavin Betts came up with a saving split stop, jamming his pad to the post to keep the game 1-0 heading to the 1st intermission.

The second period was controlled by the Bulldogs but the Frontenacs started the frame by tying the proceedings against the run of play. Alex Misiak laid the puck behind himself as he approached the slot for Vann Williamson. The Fronts' captain had his driv e stopped by David Egorov, though his momentum carried him into the Bulldogs netminder, and the rebound landed for Landon Wright who quickly tossed the puck past Egorov for his 11th of the season at 8:46. The Bulldogs were undaunted in tossing 19 total shots to Gavin Betts goal in the second period and the pressure paid off at 14:59, while history was equalled.

Caleb Malhotra won a defensive zone draw to Charlie Paquette who sent Cooper Dennis away on a break. Dennis froze Betts with a forehand pump fake before turning backhand and lifting it over Betts pad on the backhand to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. With his assist on the play, Caleb Malhotra equalled Jake O'Brien's Bulldogs rookie scoring record, with his 64th point of the season. David Egorov was brilliant from there stopping Alex Misiak on a breakaway splitting out along the goal line and jamming pad to post to keep the lead. The Bulldogs paid off their goaltender's efforts at 19:29. Jett Luchanko cut into the middle of a Fronts breakout to steal the puck and set Jake O'Brien in the left circle for the captain's 19th of the season and a 3-1 Bulldogs lead through 40 minutes.

The Frontenacs struck early in the final frame on the power-play with Alex Misiak centering the puck for Nolan Snyder to tap in his 12th of the season at 1:02, bringing the game back to a one-goal difference at 3-2. The Bulldogs took over the frame from there, outshooting Kingston 15-4 over the final 20 minutes. The lead was restored to a pair just after a Bulldogs power-play expired with Vladimir Dravecky holding the puck onside at the left point and playing it down the half wall for Edison Engle who curled away from defender and cut through a second before sending a perfect pass to the slot for Charlie Paquette to rifle in his 25th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead at 5:03. With the Kingston net empty at 17:38, Vladimir Dravecky took a Bulldogs faceoff win and sent it off glass to neutral ice where Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette flew away 2-on-0 with the pair exchange the puck, ending with Luchanko tapping it into the empty goal for his 6th of the season, finalizing a 5-2 Bulldogs victory.

The Brantford Bulldogs return home for a Valentine's Weekend back -to-back, first on Friday night February 13th, the Bulldogs will play host to the Erie Otters for a 7:00pm puck drop, followed by their final meeting of the season with the Guelph Storm on Saturday, February 14th with a 4:00pm start time at TD Civic Centre.







