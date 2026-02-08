Generals Host Wolves in Afternoon Bout

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals wrap up their three-game homestand as they welcome in the Sudbury Wolves on Super Bowl Sunday.

After a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Sarnia Sting Friday night, the Generals hope to regroup and end their home stretch on a positive note. Oshawa attempted a late comeback with three third period goals - two of them from Owen Griffin - but it was not enough.

Meanwhile, Sudbury is closing out a triple-header this weekend after dropping their first two against the Windsor Spitfires at home on Friday and last night in Peterborough. They control the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by two points entering today's contest.

This is the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Gens took the first matchup in Sudbury back in December on the heels of six unanswered to complete a three-goal come-from-behind win.

Onni Kalto got the comeback started 1:04 after the Wolves went up 3-0 and Owen Griffin followed soon after to make it a one-goal game. The third period saw Oshawa net four, including two late power play markers from Harrison Franssen to seal the deal.

That victory brought Oshawa to eleven wins in their last 17 against Sudbury in the last five years. They have also taken six of eight from the Wolves on home ice, including all two games played at the TCC last year between the two.

Keep an eye on Leo Laschon tonight, who comes into this game with three points in his last five. A tenth-round selection of the club last season, Laschon has impressed ever since training camp with his steady two-way presence on the Generals' blue line.

For Sudbury, be on the lookout for another defender in Artem Gonchar, the nephew of former NHL defender Sergei Gonchar. Last year's first-round Import selection currently leads the Wolves in points and is a terrific puck-moving defenseman.

Action gets rolling early with a special start time of 2:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







