Generals' Homestand Continues with Sarnia in Town

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals get set for the first of two games on home ice this weekend, beginning with the Sarnia Sting tonight.

The Gens are coming off a busy weekend where they took two of three games. First, a 6-4 comeback victory over the Niagara IceDogs last Friday and a 4-3 overtime win this past Sunday over the Brampton Steelheads thanks to Brooks Rogowski's power play marker.

Rogowski comes in with goals in three straight while Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus have combined for 19 points in each of their last ten. Oshawa hopes to extend their home win streak to three as they welcome in another struggling team in the Sting.

Sarnia might have their own solid pieces that are eligible for this year's NHL Draft like Easton Walos and Beckham Edwards, but they sit dead last in the Western Conference and come into today with two wins in their last ten and three straight losses.

Two teams that are building for the future come into this one looking for a big win in what is their second and final matchup of the season. Oshawa took the first meeting in Sarnia 3-1 back in October with Rogowski netting the winner with a power play goal in the third.

Both teams have made tweaks to their rosters compared to four months ago, but their goals for development in the final two months of the season remain the same. The Generals have had their way with Sarnia recently with six wins in their last seven head-to-head.

Owen Griffin also had some good success against the Sting in October with a goal and an assist and hopes to do the same tonight. The Gens' leading scorer has done a lot for his team on both sides of the puck all season with his on-ice awareness and drive to make plays happen.

The other way, Sarnia's sophomore Alessandro Di lorio looks to keep his run going with three goals in his last five coming in. it has been a tough second season for Di lorio, who missed the start of it with an injury, but his playmaking abilities have showed since his return in November.

The puck drops at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







