Generals, Steelheads Go at It Again

Published on February 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals wrap up their home-and-home set with the Brampton Steelheads on the club's sixth annual Pride Night at the TCC.

Yesterday's game in Brampton was a defensive bout that was won 2-1 by the Steelheads. Brooks Rogowski recorded his ninth of the season in his 100th game, but it was not enough thanks in part to some solid defending by Brampton.

The Generals had the edge in shots 32-16, but Zach Bowen stopped 31 of those bids. It is unclear if the overage netminder will start back-to-back against Oshawa after also starting Friday night in Guelph in which he also made 21 saves.

Both teams close out the season series against one another in what will be their fourth overall meeting and also wrap up three straight this weekend. The Gens' three-game stretch began on home ice where they picked up a wild 6-4 comeback win over Niagara Friday night.

They will hope to pick up the offense that guided them to that win over the IceDogs tonight and force the split in the season series against Brampton in front of Gens Nation.

Porter Byrd-Leitner might have had his point streak end at six games yesterday, but he still has eight points in his last ten coming in for Oshawa. The Moorestown, NJ, native has grown more confident since the second half of the season began, particularly with his quick release.

On the other side, another player coming in with confidence is Julian DeMiglio, who has four points in his last five. In his second year with the Steelheads, DeMiglio has proven to be a nice playmaker and has been thrusted into a bigger role since the Trade Deadline.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

Generals, Steelheads Go at It Again - Oshawa Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.