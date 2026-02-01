Petes Take Down Frontenacs in Kingston

Published on February 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher) Peterborough Petes left wing Yanis Lutz(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher)

(Kingston, ON) - On Sunday, February 1, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston for an afternoon matchup with the Kingston Frontenacs. The Petes won the game by a score of 5-3.

Adam Novontý and Aiden Young led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist each, while Matthew Perreault had two assists. Braydon McCallum, Brennan Faulkner, and Matthew Soto scored, with Kieron Walton, Calum Hartnell, Ben Radley, Kaden McGregor, and Yanis Lutz each picking up an assist. Easton Rye made 28 saves in the game, picking up his 26th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (16:24) - Maleek McGowan (10), Assists - Kieren Dervin (17), Alex McLean (24)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:09) - Aiden Young (14), Assists - Matthew Perreault (13), Kieron Walton (34)

Peterborough Goal (7:38) - Braydon McCallum (14), Assists - Aiden Young (22), Calum Hartnell (4)

Peterborough Goal (9:19) - Brennan Faulkner (18), Assists - Ben Radley (1), Matthew Perreault (14)

Peterborough Goal (19:24) - Matthew Soto (15), Assists - Kaden McGregor (13),, Adam Novotný (22)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:22) - Adam Novotný (24), Assist - Yanis Lutz (16)

Kingston Goal (11:29) PP - Vann Williamson (3), Assists - Alex McLean (25), Alex Misiak (19)

Kingston Goal (15:44) - Kieren Dervin (12), Assists - Alex McLean (26), Landon Wright (16)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 5, when they host the Owen Sound Attack for Country Night presented by KX 105.. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

