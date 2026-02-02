Rogowski's Overtime-Winner Gives Generals 4-3 Victory

Published on February 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals once again rallied in the third period and took down the Brampton Steelheads 4-3 in overtime on the club's sixth annual Pride Night.

Both Rowen Sang and Tyler Hinde drew in up front and Jaden Cholette was back between the pipes for the first time in six games. His opponent in the net would be Zach Bowen, who made his third straight start for the Steelheads.

After a tough go offensively yesterday, the Gens struck nice and early in this one. Anthony Figliomeni forced a turnover behind the Brampton net and fed Vadim Smirnov, who outwaited Zach Bowen and tucked it past him for the icebreaker.

The Generals enjoyed the lead for some time before Keaton Ardagh netted the equalizer after flying into the zone on the far side and wiring it over Cholette's left-handed blocker for his eleventh on the season.

It would not be tied for long after Leo Laschon jumped in from the point and netted Brooks Rogowski's terrific backhand saucer pass from the near side. Brampton would respond again with a power play marker from Julian DeMiglio to tie it at two before the first intermission.

After both teams combined for more goals than in yesterday's game in 20 minutes, they continued their physical battle throughout the middle frame with hard hits, closing out open ice and pushing and shoving after whistles.

There was not a whole lot of offense generated in the second until the final minute of the period when Justin Bottineau grabbed a loose puck just outside the blue paint and ripped it past Cholette to give Brampton their first lead heading to the third.

For the third straight game this weekend, the Generals enter the third trailing and in need of a comeback effort to win. The same scenario occurred in their last home game Friday night, where they put up four in the third to overcome a two-goal deficit.

Oshawa would get many chances in a fast and high-event third period and would tie it with 4:40 remaining on the heels of Tyler Hinde's first OHL goal. At four-on-four, Hinde drove to the net and stayed with the rebound to jam it in.

The Generals outshot Brampton 21-6 in the third and their efforts guaranteed them a point, setting up three-on-three overtime for five minutes. Just 21 seconds into the extra period, Oshawa would get their fourth power play and a chance to win.

On the four-on-three advantage, the Gens cycled it around until Brooks Rogowski roofed it upstairs from the slot to get his team the victory. It was Rogowski's second point of the night, tenth goal of the season and second in as many days against the Steelheads.

It was another physical and intense contest between last year's first round combatants, but the Generals came out on top in a game that went beyond 60 minutes to force a split in the season series with Brampton.

Jaden Cholette earned his tenth victory of the season, stopping 21 of 24 shots, but Oshawa played well in front of their goaltender all night to secure two wins in their three games this weekend.

The Generals' three-game home stand continues next week when they welcome in the Sarnia Sting Friday, February 6th and the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday, February 8th. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Vadim Smirnov (8) from Anthony Figliomeni at 4:03

BRAM 1st Goal: Keaton Ardagh (11) from Nathan Amidovski and Mason Roy at 13:32

OSH 2nd Goal: Leo Laschon (2) from Brooks Rogowski and Aiden O'Donnell at 18:17

BRAM 2nd Goal (PP): Julian DeMiglio (10) from Nathan Amidovski and Carter Hicks at 19:58

2nd Period Scoring:

BRAM 3rd Goal: Justin Bottineau (7) from Jaxon Williams and Matej Stankoven at 19:12

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal: Tyler Hinde (1) from Onni Kalto and Lucas Moore at 15:20

Overtime:

OSH 4th Goal (PP): Brooks Rogowski (10) from Luke Posthumus and Owen Griffin at 1:07

BRAM Power Play: 1/4

OSH Power Play: 1/4

Zach Bowen (BRAM): 33 saves on 37 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 21 saves on 24 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.