Frontenacs' Poor Second Period Costs Them as the Petes Skate to 5-3 Win

Published on February 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - It was a rare 1:00PM start for the Kingston Frontenacs on home ice as they took on the Peterborough Petes on Sunday afternoon. The Frontenacs kicked off Hockey Day in the OHL on YourTV, kicking off a tripleheader of OHL action. The Frontenacs were looking to win their ninth consecutive game on home ice, but the formidable Petes were standing in their way.

The game got off to a fast paced start with both sides trading chances throughout the first period, with Matt Minchak and Easton Rye keeping the puck out of the net for their respective teams. The breakthrough goal finally came at the 16:24 mark of the frame when Maleek McGowan and Kieren Dervin running a perfect give and go with McGowan finishing off a one-timer to open the scoring.

Perhaps the early start had the Petes off their game, but the maroon and white came out of the second period flying. Just 1:09 into the second frame Aiden Young deflected a Matthew Perreault point shot into the back of the net to tie the game up on a Peterborough powerplay.

Kingston would quickly fall behind as Braydon McCallum would find the back of the net six and a half minutes later to give the Petes the 2-1 lead. Brennan Faulkner scored just a minute after that to make it 3-1, forcing Troy Mann to pull Minchak from the game and replace him with Gavin Betts. Before the second period would come to a close, Matthew Soto would bang in a loose puck during a net front scramble to make it 4-1 for Peterborough heading into the third.

The third period started off with more of the same from Peterborough as Adam Novotny scored a highlight reel goal as he made a slick move around Will Bishop and tucked a backhand shot into the top corner, putting the Petes up 5-1.

Kingston got a goal back from Vann Williamson on a power play opportunity to cut into the deficit midway through the third. Kieren Dervin would add a goal with just under five minutes to play to make it 5-3, but the comeback attempt came too late as the Peterborough Petes would end the Frontenacs' eight game winning streak on home ice.

The Frontenacs are back in action Wednesday night in Brantford before returning home to host Women in Sports Night against the Owen Sound Attack. Tickets are available at kingstonfrontenacs.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.