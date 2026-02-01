A Nine-Game Home Winning Streak Is on the Line Today against Peterborough

Kingston, ON - The stage is set for a big Sunday afternoon in Kingston as the Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes at 1:00PM at Slush Puppie Place, kicking off Hockey Day in the OHL on YourTV. With a league-wide triple header on tap, Kingston gets the spotlight early and they'll look to make the most of it in front of the home crowd.

The Frontenacs enter the matchup riding serious momentum on home ice. Kingston is chasing a ninth straight win at Slush Puppie Place, continuing a run that has turned their building into one of the toughest stops in the league. Just last season, the Frontenacs set a franchise record with 16 consecutive home victories, and remarkably, they're already halfway back to that mark again. The confidence is evident, and the familiarity of home ice has clearly been a difference maker for this group.

Standing in the way is a Peterborough team led by one of the OHL's most dangerous offensive weapons. Kieron Walton, currently second in the league's scoring race, will be priority number one for Kingston's defense. Walton's blend of goal-scoring touch, size, and power-forward presence makes him a threat every time he jumps over the boards both at even strength or on the man advantage. If the Frontenacs want to protect their streak, keeping Walton off the scoresheet will go a long way toward tipping the balance in their favor.

There's also a little extra motivation in the Kingston locker room. The Petes handed the Frontenacs a loss back on January 1st, and that result hasn't been forgotten. Saturday's matinee presents a chance for Kingston to avenge that defeat, while also ensuring their home-ice run remains intact. In a tight Eastern Conference race, games like these against familiar rivals can have added significance when the season hits its stretch drive; especially when the Fronts are chasing the Petes in the standings.

With an early puck drop setting the tone, all signs point to an entertaining afternoon in Kingston. Whether it's the Frontenacs extending their dominance at home or the Petes spoiling the party behind their star scorer, fans can expect a fast-paced, hard-fought rivalry matchup. Let's bring the noise, Kingston.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Alex Misiak (#86) - Misiak finally had the breakout he'd been waiting for on Friday night as he notched a goal and an assist on the way to a 3-2 win over Sudbury. His first goal for the black and gold was the game winner in the dying minutes of the third frame, and the monkey is now off his back. As the night went on Misiak seemed to be getting more and more confident with the puck on his stick, culminating in the game winner. He was brought in for his offensive skill and now that he's seen the puck go in the net; there could be more where that came from for #86.

Peterborough: Kieron Walton (#22) - As mentioned, the 6'6" Winnipeg Jets draft pick sits in second in the league's scoring race heading into today's matchup. Walton was acquired by the Petes at the trade deadline and alongside Adam Novotny, forms a formidable tandem of offense at the top of the Petes' lineup. The Fronts are among the best in the league at keeping the puck out of the net but they'll need to be extra careful when Walton is out on the ice.

Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







