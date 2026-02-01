Attack Host TDBeAT for Saturday Charity Game Presented by Krueger Custom Steel and Machining LTD

Published on January 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack and Krueger Custom Steel and Machining LTD are partnering for this Saturday's charity game in support of the Tyson Downs Association (TDBeAT).

The TDBeAT association or Tyson Downs Association was created in memory of Tyson Downs. Tyson was a seemingly healthy athlete whose life was taken during the best years of his life. At just 18 years old in the early hours of July 23rd, 2023, Tyson lost his life due to a sudden cardiac event. A friend, brother and son who lived his life to the fullest each day. His infectious smile and willingness to be the best captured the hearts of everyone he met. Tyson played minor hockey and lacrosse in Owen Sound, and played at the junior level with the Kitchener Waterloo Siskins of the GOJHL and with the Owen Sound Jr. B North Star lacrosse team.

The Tyson Downs Association provides a free CPR and AED awareness training program to adolescent and youth sports programs throughout Grey and Bruce Counties. Through the funds raised with this charity game, TDBeAT is committed to placing outdoor accessible AEDs in high traffic public areas throughout Grey Bruce.

Saturday, the Attack will don specialty game jerseys designed by members of TDBeAT, each game issued and worn jersey are up for auction on the Attack's DASH auction page, with 100% of proceeds going to TDBeAT thanks to the support of Krueger Custom Steel.

Also featured at the game will be several fundraising activities including a chuck-a-puck presented by T.D. Smith Transport, with a suite for an Owen Sound Attack home game up for grabs. Members of the Owen Sound Northstars Jr. B team and executive will be on-site to assist with giveaways and also with the Bucket Pass in the first TV timeout, thanks to Walker Aggregates. Fans will have the opportunity to learn AED skills, meet the people behind TDBeAT, win an AED device, and take home some cool TDBeAT swag.

"TDBeAT is a not-for-profit organization based in Grey Bruce with the goal of spreading awareness and knowledge about cardiac health, and providing life-saving equipment for our recreation spaces. The connection with our fans and the Bayshore to Tyson, his family, and TDBeAT will always be special and we could not be happier to host them at our game Saturday." - Evan Longland, Coordinator, Community Relations, Owen Sound Attack.

You can read more about the game on the Attack's website and find more information about TDBeAT on their Facebook page.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game against Guelph, fans can visit tickets.attackhockey.com, or call or visit the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office, and come support a great cause.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.