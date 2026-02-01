Dec Scores from Behind the Net as Otters Fall to Knights

Erie, Pennsylvania -- Off the back of their first win of 2026, the Erie Otters would stay home and continue their homestand Saturday as they would welcome the rival London Knights for a Midwest Division show-down. The home team had won each of the three games played between these two great rivals this season, a trend the Otters would hope to continue in front of a big Saturday night crowd.

The contest would begin in even fashion with either team creating opportunities. The Knights would create the game's first goal with Jaxon Cover (PPG, 15) finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 Knights. The Otters would respond with plenty of chances but goaltender Sebastian Gatto would stand tall for the Knights. Erie would utilize this momentum to their advantage as they would find themselves on the board as Michael Dec (PPG, 20) would strike from behind the Knights' net on an awkward shot to get Erie's first tally of the night and make it a 1-1 game. A fight between Rene Van Bommel and Jackson Schouten with just seconds left in the first would result in a game misconduct for the Otters' forward. The remainder of the first period would play out quite evenly and the teams would head into the second even at 1-1. Shots on goal would favor the Knights 13-12. Just over a minute of power play time would carry into the second period.

In the second period, the Knights would start to buzz in their offensive zone but the Otters were not without chances of their own. It would be the visitors to earn the game's next goal with Jesse Nurmi (6) scoring for the first time on the night and making the score 2-1 London. Finding themselves on the power play moments later, the Knights would strike again with Will Nichol (PPG, 4) adding to the Knights' advantage. London would play a composed rest of the second period and would keep Erie off the board with Erie continuing to create chances. Shots on goal through 40 minutes of play would be even at 25-25. London would once again have just over a minute of power play time carry over into the third period.

In the third, the visitors would look to put the game away with their systematic approach and they would be able to accomplish exactly that. In a relatively even first eight minutes of the period, the Knights would manage the game and limit Erie's opportunities. London would earn the game's next goal as Jesse Nurmi ([2], 7) would score his second of the game off of a deflected shot and make it 4-1 Knights. London would keep the pressure on just over two minutes later as Rene Van Bommel (8) would score to make it 5-1 London. The Knight would keep buzzing in their offensive zone looking to add one more for good measure and it would be Jesse Nurmi ([3], 8) to strike for the third time on the night and make it 6-1 Knights. The rest of the game would play out quite physically between the two rivals with penalties galore and plenty of after-the-whistle contact. The Knights would conclude the game on the front-foot and escape the EIA with a 6-1 victory. Final shots would favor London 38-32.

