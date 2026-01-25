Headrick Scores against Former Team as Otters Fall in OT

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would return home Saturday and welcome in a familiar foe in the Kitchener Rangers. Coming off a big point on the road, Erie would look to utilize the momentum created Friday into Saturday's contest as they would look to end the weekend on a high note.

The contest would begin in even fashion with both teams battling to get on the front foot. It would be the Rangers to capitalize on early momentum as Luca Romano (11) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Kitchener. Erie would battle back following this goal creating chances as they would look to establish a foothold in the hockey game. With nearly all of the period in the books, the Rangers would add to their lead as Jack Pridham (PPG, 31) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Kitchener with just 16 seconds left on the clock. They would bring this lead with them into the second period with a 2-0 lead. Erie would out-shoot the Rangers 9-8 through the first 20 minutes of play.

In the second, the Rangers would strike right off the bat in the second to extend their lead as just over three minutes into the period, Haeden Ellis (9) would strike to make it 3-0 Rangers. The Otters would find their footing following this tally as they would start to hound the Ranger net. Erie would be the scorers of the game's next goal as Andrew Kuzma (14) would find the back of the net, scoring his second in as many games to get the Otters on the board and make it 3-1. The Otters would continue to ride their wave of momentum and it would not take long before they would tally another. Michael Dec (18) would finish off a beautiful pass to trim the deficit to one and make it 3-2. The Otters would remain on the front foot and another goal would not be too far behind. In a race for a loose puck, Evan Headrick (3) would win it and snap one top shelf to tie the game at 3-3. This would be the score headed into the third period following a strong effort from the Otters, shots on goal would favor the Rangers 22-19.

The third period would be quite tight with neither team wanting to make a mistake leading to a potential game winner. Goaltenders Noah Tegelaar and Jason Schaubel would steal the show for most of the period with the game remaining tied at three. The Rangers would see one power play in the third but Erie would kill it off. Late in the game, the Rangers would have the puck in the back of the net, thinking they had won it in regulation but a successful coaches challenge from the Otters would see the goal taken off the board for goaltender interference. The game would require overtime with the Otters playing free hockey for the second-straight night. Shots on goal after 60 minutes would see the Rangers out-shoot Erie 30-25.

In overtime the Rangers would control possession early and they would make it count right away. After making an initial save, the puck would lie at the side of Tegelaar, to be lifted in by Sam O'Reilly (GWG, 15) to send the Rangers home with a 4-3 overtime victory and handing the Otters their ninth-straight defeat. Final shots on goal would see Kitchener out-shoot Erie 31-25.

The Otters are back in action Friday as they take on the Soo Greyhounds for another 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.