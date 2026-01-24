Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters

Erie, PA - Holding on to an impressive six-game winning streak the Midwest Division leaders enter the night on the road against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Blueshirts last met the Erie Otters on December 28th when Kitchener struck with two unanswered goals and skated away with a 5-3 win. It was a statement night for Jack Pridham who buried a hat trick to fuel the victory. Erie's scoring leader, Michael Dec responded with a power-play marker in the second period, but the momentum stayed firmly on Kitchener's side.

The Rangers still hold the upper hand in the season series winning three times - twice at home and once on the road. The Otters are hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on 31 points, while the Rangers hold the second seed, leading the Midwest Division with 62 points. The Rangers have had recent success against the Otters playing to a 17-8-2-1 record over the past five seasons.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (29-11-3-1)

Kitchener has put together a strong stretch of results, winning six-straight games. The Rangers are coming off a decisive 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, fueled by a balanced offensive effort with six different players contributing on the scoresheet. Jack Pridham led the charge with a three-point performance, extending a standout season that has seen him take over as the team's leading scorer with 30 goals and 56 points.

Dylan Edwards returns to the Erie Insurance Arena for the first time as a visiting player after spending parts of five seasons and 187 games in an Otters uniform. Edwards will also be skating in his 200th career OHL game once the puck drops. Edwards has points in nine of his first 12 games for the Blueshirts and has seven points over his last four games and ranking fifth among all OHL players.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (14-27-1-2)

The Erie Otters are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Guelph Storm on Friday, but their offensive push continues to run through Michael Dec. The forward has been Erie's bright spot all season, leading the team with 17 goals and 45 points in 44 games. He stayed involved Friday as well with a two-assist effort. A key boost to the lineup has come from Andrew Kuzma, acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs, who has quickly carved out a major role in the Otters' attack. Sitting second on the team with 13 goals and nine assists in 45 games, Kuzma provides strong offense down the middle for Erie.

The Rangers will see a familiar face in Evan Headrick who was traded to the Otters in December. In 12 games with his new club, Headrick has two goals and one assist.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have one NHL draft pick: Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks), who was selected in 2024. Henry has yet to feature in a game for the Otters this season.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on the Rogers Super Sports Pak (Channel 467) for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers are gearing up for a loaded week, opening it at home Tuesday against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







