Rangers Round 1 Home Playoff Dates Announced

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are gearing up for playoff hockey at The Aud, announcing the first two home games of Round 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, presented by Tim Hortons.

Fans can mark their calendars for the following games at The Aud:

Round 1 - Home Game 1

Friday, March 27, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Round 1 - Home Game 2

Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

The Rangers' Round 1 opponent has not yet been determined. All matchup details will be announced and updated as soon as they become available.

Tickets On Sale Monday, March 16

Tickets for Round 1 home games 1 and 2 go on sale to the general public on Monday March 16 at 10am. Tickets for future home games will be released for sale once the game has been officially confirmed.

How to Purchase

Fans can secure their seats beginning at 10:00 a.m. on March 16 through the following options:

Online

kwtickets.ca

In Person

The Aud Box Office, sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing

400 East Ave., Kitchener, ON N2H 1Z6

Box Office Hours

Monday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fans can check the Aud website for full box office hours.

The Aud in the Playoffs

Playoff hockey at The Aud is a tradition unlike any other. With passionate fans, an electric atmosphere, and unforgettable moments, Rangers playoff games deliver one of the most exciting environments in junior hockey.

Make sure you're ready when the puck drops and help the Rangers #ROCKTHEAUD this postseason.

Stay tuned to the Rangers website and social channels for playoff updates, opponent announcements, and additional ticket information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.