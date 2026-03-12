Kingston Can Start Road Trip off Right with Win in Niagara Tonight

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharine's, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are on the road tonight for one of their most important games of the season, visiting the Niagara IceDogs at 7:00PM in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup.

With the playoff race tightening, the stakes are clear. Kingston enters the night sitting just one point behind Niagara for sixth place in the conference, making tonight's meeting an opportunity for the Frontenacs to leapfrog the IceDogs in the standings. Every point matters at this stage of the season, and a strong showing in Niagara would set the tone for the rest of Kingston's weekend road trip.

The IceDogs currently hold a 2-1 edge in the season series, but the Frontenacs will be motivated to even things up while gaining ground in the standings. It's also the first of three games in four days for Kingston, who will continue the weekend with stops against the Erie Otters and the Brampton Steelheads; two teams currently sitting outside the playoff picture in their respective conferences. Getting off to a strong start tonight could give Kingston valuable momentum before those matchups and potentially give them some separation.

One of the biggest keys to the Frontenacs' recent push has been a power play that has found its rhythm at the right time. The top unit of Aleks Kulemin, Nolan Snyder, Alex Misiak, Tomas Pobezal and Vann Williamson has developed strong chemistry and become a consistent threat with the man advantage. Sometimes it simply takes time to find the right combination of players, and Kingston appears to have discovered the formula.

The results speak for themselves. The Frontenacs have scored at least one power-play goal in every game dating back to February 6th, a remarkable turnaround from earlier in the season when the unit struggled to find consistency. Now moving the puck with confidence and purpose, the power play has become reliable as Kingston battles down the stretch.

Kingston is running out of runway to make up some ground, but tonight is a golden opportunity to jump ahead of Niagara and never look back.

