Attack Take on Two Divisional Opponents this Weekend

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack come into this weekend getting points in 8 of their last 10 games after a 2-1 overtime loss in Brampton Tuesday. The Attack will face two divisional rivals this weekend, traveling to Kitchener on Friday to face the Rangers before coming back home to host the Guelph Storm Saturday, both of those games being 7 pm starts. With playoffs secured the Attack will be looking to catch Guelph in the standings who is currently sitting two points ahead of the Attack and stay ahead of the Saginaw Spirit who sit two point back of them. The Attack have won three of their last five games and will be looking to continue their strong play as of late into this weekend.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the seventh meeting between the Attack and the Rangers this season, with one more still to come. The Rangers hold a 4-2 lead in the season series this year, and just had a seven game win streak snapped in their last game. The last meeting between these two teams was on January 28th, in Owen Sound, where the Attack won 3-2 in overtime which snapped an eight game winning streak the Rangers had going on then. This will also be the seventh meeting between the Attack and Storm with the series tied 3-3. Their last head to head was all Storm as they took the game 8-1 on March 6th in Guelph.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (24-30-4-5)

The Attack currently sit at 24-30-4-5 which puts them at 57 points, good for 7th in the West. The Attack are 4-2-2-2 in their last 10 games and come into this weekend looking to climb as much as they can in the standing after getting points in 8 of their last 10 games. To do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 9th for goals for, and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (30-35-65), Tristan Delisle (29-29-58), Harry Nansi (13-40-53), Lenny Greenberg (13-33-46), and Cole Zurawski (23-21-44) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (8 W, 3.97 GAA, and 0.897 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (6 W, 4.29 GAA, 0.871 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their sixth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.4% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (44-13-4-2)

Coming in to this game the Rangers sit 15 points ahead of the London Knights for the top spot in the Midwest Division. Their 94 points on the season is good for 1st in the Western Conference, 5 points ahead of the Flint Firebirds. The Rangers 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 games and will be looking to, Jack Pridham (42-42-84), Dylan Edwards (37-45-82), and Christian Humphreys (26-55-81) to carry the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Christian Kirsch (25 W, 2.40 GAA, .899 SV%) and Jason Schaubel (19W, 2.51 GAA, .903 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have 12 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Matthew Andonovski (OTT). 6 in the 2024 Draft, Luke Ellinas (OTT), Sam O'Reilly (EDM -> TB), Jack Pridham (CHI), Christian Humphreys (COL), Jared Woolley (LA), and Christian Kirsch (SJS). 5 from the 2025 Draft, Gabriel Chiarot (VAN), Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), and Andrew MacNiel (MON).

SCOUTING THE STORM (27-30-2-3)

Coming in to this weekend the Storm sit two points ahead of the Attack for 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference. In their last 10 games the Storm are 5-4-0-1, winning only one of their last five which puts them at 27-30-2-3 on the season. The Storm will be looking to Tyler Hopkins (24-25-49), Ethan Miedema (22-22-44), and Wil McFadden (11-30-41) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Zachary Jovanovski (24 W, 3.27 GAA, .895 SV%) and Colin Ellsworth (3 W, 4.53 GAA, .855 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Storm have 4 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Ethan Miedema (BUF) and the other 3 all taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Tyler Hopkins (TOR), and Grant Spada (TB).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

