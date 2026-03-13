Petes Fall 3-2 at Home to Generals
Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný (right) vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 12, the Peterborough Petes hosted the rival Oshawa Generals in front of their 22nd sell-out of the season for Big Brother's Big Sister's Night presented by Monaghan Lumber. Despite Peterborough otshooting Oshawa 48-22, the Generals would take the game by a score of 3-2.
Brennan Faulkner and Adam Levac scored for the Petes, while Matthew Soto and Kieron Walton each had an assist. Easton Rye made 19 saves in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (14:25) - Brennan Faulkner (26), Unassisted
Second Period:
Oshawa Goal (17:42) - Brooks Rogowski (13), Assists - Harrison Franssen (17), Leo Laschon (9)
Third Period:
Oshawa Goal (2:07) PP - Luke Posthumus (22), Assists - Owen Griffin (38), Brooks Rogowski (22)
Oshawa Goal (3:32) - Matthew Wang (5), Assist - Anthony Figliomeni (7)
Peterborough Goal (5:46) - Adam Levac (15), Assists - Matthew Soto (29), Kieron Walton (47)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 15, when they travel to North Bay to take on the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
