Rye Stops 41 in Shutout Win over 67's
Published on March 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 5, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Ottawa 67's at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in front of their 21st sell-out of the season. The game was presented by Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS).
The Petes wore their winning design for the annual RCSS CHL Jersey Contest during the game. The jerseys were designed by Lochlan Pherrill and are being auctioned off online with all proceeds in support of the Presidents Choice Children's Charity. To date, the Real Canadian Superstore jersey contests have collectively raised over $864,900 to help feed one million kids each year. Fans can access the auction by visiting clicking here. The auction runs until Sunday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m.
After a goalie battle sent the game to overtime with zeros on the board, Brennan Faulkner broke the deadlock in the extra frame, winning the game for Peterborough by a score 1-0. Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, securing the shutout and his league leading 34th win of the season. Rye's 41 saves are the most by any OHL goaltender in a shutout this season. Brennan Faulkner scored the lone goal in the game, with Carson Cameron and Aiden Young picking up an assist each.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
No Score
Overtime Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:18) - Brennan Faulkner (23), Assists - Carson Cameron (12), Aiden Young (31)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 6, when they travel to St. Catharines to take on the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Meridian Centre. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
