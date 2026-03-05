Saturday, March 7th Is Timbits Hockey Day Sponsored by Tim Hortons
Published on March 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Saturday, March 7th, is Timbits Hockey Day sponsored by Tim Hortons at the Sleeman Centre when the Storm host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
Local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are excited to celebrate another fun season of Timbits hockey in the region with families and local Timbits hockey players from Arthur Minor Hockey Association, Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association, DraytonMinor Hockey Association, Erin-Hillsburgh Minor Hockey Club, Guelph Minor Hockey Association, Minto Minor Hockey, Mount Forest Minor Hockey, Orangeville Minor Hockey and Shelburne Minor Hockey - Grassroots Hockey will be attending the game courtesy of local Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners.
Timbits Hockey is a community-oriented house league program for children aged 4 to 9. Operating primarily under the U7 umbrella, the program emphasizes cross-ice games, foundational skill development, teamwork, and-most importantly-having fun rather than focusing on the scoreboard. Supported by Tim Hortons, the program provides jerseys and backing to over 80,000 young players across Canada, ensuring their first experience on the ice is positive and "just for kids."
This upcoming game is just the latest way local Tim Hortons owners are giving back to the community this season. Earlier in the year, these same local owners also hosted dedicated game days to welcome and celebrate Timbits players from local ringette and girls' hockey associations.
To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
