Game Day - March 6 - OS at GUE

Published on March 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Home for Good Night at the Sleeman Centre, brought to you by Meridian!

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Terri Millar, a Manager of Small Business for Meridian Credit Union, Glenna Banda, the Executive Director of United Way Guelph Wellington, and Sarah Haanstra, the Executive Director for Guelph Community Foundation. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse, and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes, including a commemorative stick signed by the 2025/2026 Storm team, $100.00 cash courtesy of Freedom Mobile, and 3 other great prizes! Chuck-A-Pucks can be purchased in sections 116 and 107. The game's 50/50 will support the Home for Good Campaign, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

4th overall pick of the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games played this season

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Noah Roberts

53rd overall pick of the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 58 games played this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Saturday, March 7th, 2026 7:07pm - Soo Greyhounds @ Guelph Storm

Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

