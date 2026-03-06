Game Preview: Soo Greyhounds at Kitchener Rangers - March 6th, 2026

Kitchener, ON - The red-hot Kitchener Rangers host the Soo Greyhounds in what is another crucial top of the Western Conference matchup. Kitchener have won their last six games and have collected points in each of the last ten games, holding a 9-0-0-1 record. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine  

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 

GAME DAY PROMOTIONS: International Women's Day Game

The Kitchener Rangers proudly recognize the incredible women who help make our organization and community stronger. Throughout the game, we'll be highlighting the important women in our players' lives: the moms, sisters, coaches, teachers, billets, and mentors who have supported them on their journey and encouraged them to chase their dreams all the way to this level.

As part of the celebration, the Rangers will also be welcoming and providing special access to youth girls hockey teams, creating an inspiring game day experience designed to empower the next generation of athletes. This exciting event reflects the Rangers' ongoing commitment to inclusivity and to recognizing and uplifting the achievements of women and girls in sport.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

The Soo Greyhounds have had the upper hand on the Rangers this year handing them three of their 18 total losses this year, having yet to pick up a victory against the Hounds. Top draft prospect Chase Reid opened the scoring with his 14th of the year, yet was responded with two Ranger goals from Weston Cameron and Avery Anstis. Colin Fitzgerald tied the game in the third period on the man advantage which led to a Christopher Brown overtime winner.

Over the Years:

Over the past five seasons, the two teams have played 21 games, with the Rangers holding a record of 8-9-3-1. Six of those wins came at home and two on the road. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers met the Greyhounds four times, with Kitchener earning a victory in three of those games, giving the Blueshirts an impressive 3-0-0-1 record.

RANGERS ROUND UP (43-12-4-2)

The Rangers have now won six games in a row and have points in each of their last then games. Sam O'Reilly (25th & 26th) and Jack Pridham (38th & 39th) each scored two goals in the 6-3 win over Sarnia. O'Reilly would add three assists for a five-point night which marked his career high in the OHL. Cameron Arquette notched a four-point night with a goal and three helpers. Dylan Edwards also scored his 37th of the year giving the Rangers two of the top three goal scorers in the league. Jason Schaubel stopped 17 of 20 for his 19th win of the season.

The Rangers now hold a seven point lead over both Flint and Windsor for the top seed in the West. Windsor does have a game in head, while Flint has played 61 games, the same as Kitchener. Kitchener will play both teams one more time this year, making both games incredibly important.

Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards, and Christian Humphreys are tied for the team lead in points with 81. Humphreys leads the league in assists with 55 while Pridham sits in second in the league in goals with 39. Edwards is not far behind in goals with 37 on the year, good for a tie in third place.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SOO GREYHOUNDS (36-18-1-5)

The Soo are coming off a big 4-3 shootout win in Flint this past Wednesday and they sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. Marco Mignosa opened the scoring with his 31st of the season. Flint would score next goal before Justin Cloutier tied the game on the powerplay with his sixth of the season. Flint scored the next two goals leading to Jeremy Martin tying the game in the third with his 26th. The shootout would go four rounds with Flint only scoring on their first shot, while Soo would score on their second and fourth shot to take the extra point.

Overage forward Marco Mignosa leads the team in points and goals (31G, 49A). Top draft prospect Chase Reid leads the team in points among defenceman with 47 (18G 29A) points in 42 games. Captain Brady Martin has only played in 16 games since returning from the NHL with the Nashville Predators. Last years fifth overall draft pick has 19 (5G 14A) points in 16 games this year.

Chase Reid leads the way for draft eligible players. He was ranked as the top CHL player and fourth overall in the most recent NHL Central Scouting Midterm Draft rankings. Center Colin Fitzgerald was ranked 41st overall. Defenceman Callum Croskey and Harris Pangretitsch were ranked 59th and 152nd overall respectively.

Drafted Greyhounds:

Seven players on the Soo Greyhounds roster have been drafted to the NHL. Four were taken in the 2025 draft: Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), Travis Hayes (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning). Three others were taken in 2024: Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings), Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues), and George Carter (Los Angeles Kings)

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

MEGA JACKPOT: Rangers Reach is excited to announce the 2026 50|50 Mega Jackpot Event, including the official draw schedule and prize lineup for this year's highly anticipated fundraising initiative. With 21 total draws, including a thrilling Guaranteed minimum $50,000 Mega Jackpot Grand Prize, the event features more than $17,000 in supplementary prizes and a diverse range of high-value Early Bird prize opportunities for participants.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Soo Greyhounds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts will play one more game on Sunday to close out this week's slate of games, this time on the road to face the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.







