Rangers Double up Sting as O'Reilly Records Five-Point Night

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers all smiles against the Sarnia Sting

Sarnia, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sarnia Sting Wednesday night 6-3, led by Sam O'Reilly who recorded two goals and three assists in the game. Jack Pridham recorded his 38th and 39th goals of the year including Kitchener's league leading 15th shorthanded goal of the season. Cameron Arquette was another key member of the Rangers top line notching a goal and a trio of assists.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SAR 0

8:11 Sam O'Reilly (25) - Cameron Arquette, Carson Campbell

KIT 1 - SAR 1

16:29 Brenner Lammers (9) - Mitch Young

KIT 2 - SAR 1 - SHG

19:11 Jack Pridham (38) - Sam O'Reilly, Matthew Andonovski

Second Period

KIT 3 - SAR 1

1:22 Sam O'Reilly (26) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Arquette

KIT 3 - SAR 2 - SHG

4:55 Beckham Edwards (17) - Jack Van Volsen

KIT 4 - SAR 2 - GWG

6:50 Dylan Edwards (37) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

KIT 4 - SAR 3 - PPG

0:32 Beckham Edwards (18) - Brenner Lammens, Tyler Challenger

KIT 5 - SAR 3

4:28 Cameron Arquette (14) - Carson Campbell, Sam O'Reilly

KIT 6 - SAR 3 - ENG

18:09 Jack Pridham (39) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Reid

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 32 - SAR 20

Power play: KIT 0/3 - SAR 1/3

FO%: KIT 47% - SAR 53%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 17/20 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

Patrick Quinlan (SAR) - 26/31 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts return to the Aud to square off against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night for our International Women's Day Game. They will then wrap up the week on Sunday in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

