Rangers Double up Sting as O'Reilly Records Five-Point Night
Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Sarnia, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sarnia Sting Wednesday night 6-3, led by Sam O'Reilly who recorded two goals and three assists in the game. Jack Pridham recorded his 38th and 39th goals of the year including Kitchener's league leading 15th shorthanded goal of the season. Cameron Arquette was another key member of the Rangers top line notching a goal and a trio of assists.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - SAR 0
8:11 Sam O'Reilly (25) - Cameron Arquette, Carson Campbell
KIT 1 - SAR 1
16:29 Brenner Lammers (9) - Mitch Young
KIT 2 - SAR 1 - SHG
19:11 Jack Pridham (38) - Sam O'Reilly, Matthew Andonovski
Second Period
KIT 3 - SAR 1
1:22 Sam O'Reilly (26) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Arquette
KIT 3 - SAR 2 - SHG
4:55 Beckham Edwards (17) - Jack Van Volsen
KIT 4 - SAR 2 - GWG
6:50 Dylan Edwards (37) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly
Third Period
KIT 4 - SAR 3 - PPG
0:32 Beckham Edwards (18) - Brenner Lammens, Tyler Challenger
KIT 5 - SAR 3
4:28 Cameron Arquette (14) - Carson Campbell, Sam O'Reilly
KIT 6 - SAR 3 - ENG
18:09 Jack Pridham (39) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Reid
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 32 - SAR 20
Power play: KIT 0/3 - SAR 1/3
FO%: KIT 47% - SAR 53%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 17/20 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Patrick Quinlan (SAR) - 26/31 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts return to the Aud to square off against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night for our International Women's Day Game. They will then wrap up the week on Sunday in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
