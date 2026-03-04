IceDogs Clinch Playoff Spot with Victory over Storm

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs clinched a playoff berth with their second shootout win in two nights.

Coming off the thrilling win over the Erie Otters just one night prior, the IceDogs were on the road in Guelph to take on the Storm.

Coming into the game, the IceDogs' playoff-clinching scenario was a win over the Storm and a loss for the Brampton Steelheads.

The opening 20 minutes of play didn't result in any goals, but both goaltenders were standing tall early.

Once the second period got underway, the stalemate was broken by IceDogs rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar, who notched his 20th goal of the season.

Noah Read kept the IceDogs rolling in the second, scoring his second goal in as many games. Read's ninth of the season came from a rebound off Rylie Patterson's shot.

The IceDogs' momentum was halted when Storm forward Will McFadden scored a power-play goal. The Storm kept up their relentless pressure, but IceDogs goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko was stealing the show. After countless big saves in the second and third periods, Yermolenko would eventually concede a second goal. Jaako Wycisk finished off a scramble in the crease to tie the game at two and send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Yermolenko added to his already great performance by stopping all five Storm shots and sending the game to a shootout.

For the second straight game, Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson led off the shootout, ending the tilt as the lone shooter to convert.

Yermolenko once again shut the door on all three Storm shooters to secure his 40-save win.

Yermolenko's first star performance spurred the IceDogs to the win that would ultimately secure them a spot in the post-season. The IceDogs are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, making the team's goal for the remainder of the regular season to improve their playoff seeding.

While the opponent has not yet been confirmed, playoff tickets for the IceDogs are now available for purchase.

