Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Sarnia Sting - March 4th, 2026

Sarnia, ON - The recently crowned Midwest Division champion Kitchener Rangers will visit the Sarnia sting for some midweek OHL action. The Rangers are coming off a 4-1 victory over the London Knights on Sunday that clinched them the Midwest Division for the first time since 2018. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

Sarnia and Kitchener have faced off two times this year, with Kitchener grabbing both games in regulation. The last matchup came on January 27th in Kitchener where the Rangers earned a convincing 4-1 win that saw two power player markers from Sam O'Reilly and Christian Humphreys find the back of the net. Matthew Hlacar opened the scoring while O'Reilly would also add a pair of assists. Cameron Arquette sealed the game with an empty net goal.

Over the Years:

Last season, Kitchener held the upper hand in the four-game season series, finishing with a 3-1-0-0 record, including two regulation wins and one overtime victory. The Blueshirts have also found consistent success against Sarnia in recent years. Over the past five seasons, the teams have met 22 times, with Kitchener claiming 15 of those matchups (15-6-0-1).

RANGERS ROUND UP (42-12-4-2)

The Rangers sit at an impressive 90 points on the season, ranking first in the Western Conference. The Blueshirts clinched the Midwest Division and extended their active win streak to five games this past Sunday with a 4-1 win over the London Knights. It was another Steller performance from Christian Kirsch as he stopped 22-of-23 shots including some major saves down the stretch before the Rangers sealed the game with twp empty net goals. Over his last seven games Kirsch is spotting a .913 save percentage.

After a scoreless first, Evan Van Gorp opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Knights with his ninth of the season. Luca Romano and the Rangers quickly tied the game up with his 14th of the season giving him goals in back-to-back games. Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham would assist the game tying goal extending both of their point streaks to six games. Matthew Hlacar would give the Rangers the lead shortly after and Christian Humphreys and Tanner Lam would seal the game with empty net goals late in the third period.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, Christian Humphreys the Rangers roster with 81 (26G, 55A) points in 57 games, good for third overall in the OHL. His 55 assists leads all skaters. Jack Pridham leads the way in goals with 37, tied for second in the league. Dylan Edwards only sits one goal behind Pridham with 36.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SARNIA STING (18-34-7-1)

Sarnia has played their last ten games to a 4-4-2-0 record and are coming off a 5-0 loss against Ottawa. Still a young team, Sarnia is led from a strong group of 08' players heading into the draft eligible years. Easton Walos isn't eligible until 2027, but he leads the team in points with 44 (22g 22a) in 60 games. Top prospects Beckham Edwards (16G, 18A) and Alessandro Di Iorio (12G, 17A) are projected to go in the first two rounds of the NHL Entry Level Draft this upcoming June. Logan Hawery is another 08 ¬Â² that was acquired via trade with the London Knights, he has seven points in his first ten games with the team. Brothers (07 ¬Â²) and Kaden Aucoin (09 ¬Â²) are other important factors as this young Sarnia team continues to look for growth.

Sarnia is currently fighting to make a push for the final playoff seed in the west. They are seven points behind Saginaw, making every game a playoff game going forward.

Drafted Sting:

The Sarnia Sting don't currently have any players selected in the NHL Draft. However, the team features seven NHL Draft Eligible skaters. Forwards Beckham Edwards, Alessandro Di Iorio, Chase Gaughan, Logan Hawery, Matthew Manza, and Tyler Challenger and defencemen Hunter Solomon.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts return to the Aud to square off against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night for our International Women's Day Game. They will then wrap up the week on Sunday in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







