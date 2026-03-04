Petes Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes single game tickets for Round 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs are officially on sale now through Ticketmaster. Dates and times for the games will be confirmed once home ice advantage is determined.

Fans looking to purchase single game home tickets can do so, visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office, or by calling 705-743-3561. Playoff packages are also available through the Petes Account Manager. Fans are encouraged to act now to secure the best seats possible before they're gone.

Petes Season Ticket Members have until Sunday, March 20 at 10 a.m. to reserve their seats for the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Season Ticket Members who need assistance setting up their Account Manager can attend the drop-in sessions below:

Tuesday, March 10 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The two drop-in sessions will take place in the Peterborough Memorial Centre's North Lobby (near Gate 1).

Season tickets are available now for the 2026-27 season. Details for 2026-27 season tickets can be seen. Fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member or renewing their season tickets can do so by contacting Tyler Hall at thall@gopetesgo.com or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 5, when they host the Ottawa 67's for their Real Canadian Superstore Game Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.







