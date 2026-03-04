Barrie Colts Battle to 4-2 Win over Brampton Steelheads at CAA Centre

The Barrie Colts kicked off the morning at the CAA Centre with a 4-2 win over the Brampton Steelheads in a tightly contested matchup.

Barrie struck early in the first period, with Brad Gardiner opening the scoring, assisted by Ben Wilmott and Calvin Crombie. Parker von Richter followed just three minutes later, assisted by Justin Handsor, giving the Colts a 2-0 lead. Emil Hemming added another first-period goal at 13:59, putting Barrie firmly in control.

In the second period, Kashawn Aitcheson extended the lead with a power-play goal at 19:39. The goal is now one to remember - Aitcheson broke his own single-season franchise record, scoring his 27th goal of the season as a defenseman.

Brampton fought back in the third period with two goals, but Barrie's strong start and disciplined play helped the Colts hold on for the victory.

The Colts return to home ice for two games: Thursday night against the Brantford Bulldogs and Saturday for Country Night against the North Bay Battalion.

