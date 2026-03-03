Week Preview: Colts Set for Busy Three-Game Stretch

It's a packed week ahead for the Barrie Colts as they hit the road before returning home for two games at Sadlon Arena.

Wednesday, March 4th - at Brampton (School Day Game) - 11:00 AM

The Colts kick things off Wednesday morning at the CAA Centre for the annual School Day Game against the Brampton Steelheads.

Barrie and Brampton have built a competitive Central Division rivalry in recent years. The Colts have found success in the season series overall, particularly on home ice, while the Steelheads have proven difficult to handle in their own building. Meetings between the two clubs are rarely lopsided, often coming down to special teams, discipline, and late-game execution.

This season has followed a similar pattern, with the teams splitting tightly contested matchups and momentum swinging both ways throughout the series.

The School Day Game is always one of the loudest and most energetic environments of the year. With thousands of students packing the arena for the 11:00 AM puck drop, the Colts will look to weather the early surge and feed off the energy in a key divisional matchup.

Thursday Night, March 5th - vs. Brantford (Home)

The Colts return to home ice Thursday night to host the Brantford Bulldogs.

Divisional games against Brantford consistently bring intensity and physical play. Barrie has had several memorable battles with the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, including a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory on the road last October that showcased balanced scoring and timely execution.

Recent meetings between the two sides have featured narrow scorelines, momentum swings, and strong goaltending performances. With both teams battling for critical points down the stretch, Thursday's contest carries added importance.

Barrie will look to capitalize on home-ice advantage and build momentum early in this three-games-in-four-nights stretch.

Saturday Night, March 7th - vs. North Bay (Country Night)

Saturday night wraps up the week in style as the Colts host the North Bay Battalion for their annual Country Night.

Sponsored by Herbert's Boots and Western Wear and Real Canadian Superstore, the evening will feature themed entertainment, specialty jerseys, and fan-favourite intermission events.

Barrie and North Bay have developed one of the tightest divisional rivalries in the Ontario Hockey League, with recent games frequently decided by a single goal. Earlier this season, the Battalion edged the Colts in closely contested matchups, including a shootout finish and another one-goal decision - underscoring how evenly matched these teams have been.

Country Night remains one of the organization's most anticipated theme games of the year, inviting fans to break out their best southern style - cowboy boots, denim, plaid and all - for a high-energy atmosphere at Sadlon Arena.

Fans can look forward to exciting intermission entertainment:

1st Intermission: Herbert's Race, sponsored by Herbert's Boots and Western Wear

2nd Intermission: Real Canadian Superstore Shopping Cart Race

The game will also feature the debut of the Real Canadian Superstore Designed Jersey, giving fans their first look at this special edition uniform. A lucky young fan will have the opportunity to take part in the jersey reveal, selected through a fan contest run by the Colts and Real Canadian Superstore.

Tickets:

With three games in four days - including a unique morning puck drop and one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season - it's a statement week for the Colts.

